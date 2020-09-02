- AUD/JPY fades recovery moves from 100-hour EMA below 78.00.
- A falling trend line from Monday’s high question the buyers amid bullish MACD.
- Sellers will stay away from beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement.
AUD/JPY eases to 77.88 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the aussie cross can’t keep the bounce off 100-hour EMA. Even so, bullish MACD keeps the buyers hopeful unless the quote drops below Thursday’s low.
However, a clear break of a descending trend line from Monday, at 78.00 now, will be necessary for the bulls to retake control.
While in command, the AUD/JPY optimists may initially attack the weekly top surrounding 78.45 before heading to the May 2019 peak close to 78.95.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 100-hour EMA level, currently near 77.75, will need validation from the recent low of 77.53 ahead of challenging Friday’s bottom close to 77.10.
In a case where the bears fail to step back from 77.10, also dominate past-77.00, the August 26 peak of 76.76 will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|78.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.53
|Daily SMA50
|75.56
|Daily SMA100
|73.34
|Daily SMA200
|72.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.36
|Previous Daily Low
|78.01
|Previous Weekly High
|77.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.67
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7300 as gains in equities battle US dollar strength
AUD/USD keeps pullback from weekly lows, manages to stay beyond 2019 top despite heavy declines. The Aussie economy officially enters recession as GDP marked record contraction on QoQ. US dollar index recovers for two days despite downbeat ADP report challenging the bulls.
USD/JPY recovered 106.00 but lacks bullish momentum
Increased demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to close in the red, although weaker US Treasury yields capped the advance.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
XMR/USD could suffer a devastating blow after claims of tracing capabilities for law enforcement
For the most part, Monero has been following the steps of Bitcoin and others trading in a daily uptrend and consolidating for the past two weeks.
WTI continues to be under pressure and breaks $42 per barrel
There was a decent draw noted in the latest weekly round of Department of Energy data (DoE) in the US. Much of this was expected due to hurricane Laura and yesterday's API figure (-6.4mln) also hinted at the same.