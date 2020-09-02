AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly resistance line guards recovery moves toward 78.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY fades recovery moves from 100-hour EMA below 78.00.
  • A falling trend line from Monday’s high question the buyers amid bullish MACD.
  • Sellers will stay away from beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement.

AUD/JPY eases to 77.88 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the aussie cross can’t keep the bounce off 100-hour EMA. Even so, bullish MACD keeps the buyers hopeful unless the quote drops below Thursday’s low.

However, a clear break of a descending trend line from Monday, at 78.00 now, will be necessary for the bulls to retake control.

While in command, the AUD/JPY optimists may initially attack the weekly top surrounding 78.45 before heading to the May 2019 peak close to 78.95.

Alternatively, a downside break of the 100-hour EMA level, currently near 77.75, will need validation from the recent low of 77.53 ahead of challenging Friday’s bottom close to 77.10.

In a case where the bears fail to step back from 77.10, also dominate past-77.00, the August 26 peak of 76.76 will be in the spotlight.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.87
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.31%
Today daily open 78.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.53
Daily SMA50 75.56
Daily SMA100 73.34
Daily SMA200 72.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.36
Previous Daily Low 78.01
Previous Weekly High 77.96
Previous Weekly Low 75.67
Previous Monthly High 78.46
Previous Monthly Low 75.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 78.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 77.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

