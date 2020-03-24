AUD/JPY Price Analysis: MACD turns bullish after a month, eyes on 21-day SMA

- AUD/JPY remains upbeat around an eight-day high.
- Sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA, bullish MACD favor buyers.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.
Following its sustained break of 10-day SMA, AUD/JPY remains 0.35% positive around 68.55 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In addition to the successful clearance of the short-term SMA, bullish MACD also favors the buyers.
As a result, traders will now target the 21-day SMA level around 67.70 during the further upside. However, the March 09 gap around 69.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 fall, near 70.20 could challenge the bulls afterward.
In a case where the AUD/JPY prices remain positive after 70.20, January month low near 72.45 will return to the charts.
On the downside, a daily closing below the 10-day SMA level of 65.00 will renew selling pressure towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement figures around 63.80.
However, 62.40 and 61.70 could stop the bears from revisiting the previous week’s low near 59.90.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.49
|Today Daily Change
|1.55
|Today Daily Change %
|2.39%
|Today daily open
|64.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.05
|Daily SMA50
|71.72
|Daily SMA100
|73.3
|Daily SMA200
|73.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.94
|Previous Daily Low
|62.93
|Previous Weekly High
|66.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.9
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Buyers accelerate the run-up to 0.6000
AUD/USD stays positive near the three-day high. US President Trump keeps signing nearness to COVID-19 Bill, turns down the odds of using the Defense Production Act. A light economic calendar in Asian will keep the focus on the coronavirus headlines.
USD/JPY holding in bullish territories in the face of overcooked USD
USD/JPY is topping out in the 111 handle as the dollar loses steam and the pair falls into consolidation between 110.08 and 111.62.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls raining in on $7000 return
Bitfinex, the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has deployed a proprietary surveillance tool — Shimmer — to combat market abuse and help promote orderly trading.
Gold: QE unlimited boosts XAU/USD, nearing $1630/oz
After suffering a sharp decline, gold is having a violent reaction up as this Monday the Fed announced that it would do whatever it takes to support the economy, aka Quantitative Easing unlimited or to infinity.
Oil holds in a phase of consolidation on $24 handle amid corrective markets
The price of oil on Tuesday has been better-bid in an otherwise bearish environment pertaining to the price wat and a COVID-19 economy, draining demand for the industry.