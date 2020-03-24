AUD/JPY Price Analysis: MACD turns bullish after a month, eyes on 21-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY remains upbeat around an eight-day high.
  • Sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA, bullish MACD favor buyers.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.

Following its sustained break of 10-day SMA, AUD/JPY remains 0.35% positive around 68.55 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In addition to the successful clearance of the short-term SMA, bullish MACD also favors the buyers.

As a result, traders will now target the 21-day SMA level around 67.70 during the further upside. However, the March 09 gap around 69.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 fall, near 70.20 could challenge the bulls afterward.

In a case where the AUD/JPY prices remain positive after 70.20, January month low near 72.45 will return to the charts.

On the downside, a daily closing below the 10-day SMA level of 65.00 will renew selling pressure towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement figures around 63.80.

However, 62.40 and 61.70 could stop the bears from revisiting the previous week’s low near 59.90.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 66.49
Today Daily Change 1.55
Today Daily Change % 2.39%
Today daily open 64.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.05
Daily SMA50 71.72
Daily SMA100 73.3
Daily SMA200 73.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.94
Previous Daily Low 62.93
Previous Weekly High 66.25
Previous Weekly Low 59.9
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 64.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 65.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 66.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 67.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

