AUD/JPY Price Analysis: M-formation completed, bears lurking

- Bears about to get back on board following a significant correction.
- Price action from a 4-hour perspective can be monitored for an optimal entry point.
Further to the prior analysis, AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls target daily resistance, the market has followed suit in accordance with the price action forecast as follows:
The daily chart above and the 4-hour chart, below, are prior analysis in anticipation of a correction and discount for bears seeking a downside extension of the daily impulse.
Daily chart/live market
4-hour chart/live market
The price moved in on the telegraphed resistance, albeit not offering an opportunity to get on board for the market simply bolted in one way traffic.
Nevertheless, a downside opportunity has now emerged. However, the technical environment is still bullish with price above support structure and the 20-moving average.
An optimal entry point from a new resistance structure would arise once conditions are bearish and the price has broken below support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
