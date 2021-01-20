AUD/JPY Price Analysis: M-formation completed, bears lurking

Bears about to get back on board following a significant correction.

Price action from a 4-hour perspective can be monitored for an optimal entry point.

Further to the prior analysis, AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls target daily resistance, the market has followed suit in accordance with the price action forecast as follows:

The daily chart above and the 4-hour chart, below, are prior analysis in anticipation of a correction and discount for bears seeking a downside extension of the daily impulse.

Daily chart/live market

4-hour chart/live market

The price moved in on the telegraphed resistance, albeit not offering an opportunity to get on board for the market simply bolted in one way traffic.

Nevertheless, a downside opportunity has now emerged. However, the technical environment is still bullish with price above support structure and the 20-moving average.

An optimal entry point from a new resistance structure would arise once conditions are bearish and the price has broken below support.