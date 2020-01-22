AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Inside weekly falling channel below 200-hour SMA

  • AUD/JPY remains under pressure since last Thursday.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement can question bears below the channel’s downside break.
  • The bulls can target the monthly top on the break of 200-hour SMA.

AUD/JPY fails to hold on to recovery gains while declining to 75.20 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The pair portrays a bearish channel formation below 200-hour SMA on the charts.

As a result, the quote’s lower grind to 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s January 08-16 upside, at 75.00, becomes imminent. However, the channel’s support-line near 74.89 could restrict further downside of the pair.

In a case where the sellers defy channel formation, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 74.70 can challenge the bears ahead of pleasing them with 74.40 and 74.00 numbers to the south.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the channel’s resistance line, at 75.33 now, can push the AUD/JPY prices towards a 200-hour SMA level of 75.75.

Also, a sustained run-up beyond 75.75 enables the bulls to target highs marked on January 16 and 01, around 76.25 and 76.35 respectively, during the extended rise.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.19
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 75.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.68
Daily SMA50 74.97
Daily SMA100 74.33
Daily SMA200 74.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.82
Previous Daily Low 75.11
Previous Weekly High 76.25
Previous Weekly Low 75.56
Previous Monthly High 77.45
Previous Monthly Low 73.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.32

 

 

