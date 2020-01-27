AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Heavy below multi-month-old support trendline, 100-day SMA

- AUD/JPY sellers catch a breath after breaking key supports (now resistances).
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 73.00 can act as nearby supports.
- November 2019 top will challenge buyers beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
AUD/JPY stays under pressure, mostly quiet off-late, while taking rounds to 73.62 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair slipped to the monthly low after breaking 100-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line since September 02 the previous day.
With this, sellers now take aim at 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August-December 2019 upside, at 73.44, as immediate support. However, multiple stops around 73.00, marked since late-September, could question the pair’s further declines.
In a case where AUD/JPY prices remain weak below 73.00, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and October 2019 low can please the bears around 72.70 and 71.74 respectively.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the confluence of support-turned-resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, surrounding 71.18/20, will confront a 100-day SMA level of 71.40.
During the pair’s additional rise past-71.40, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 75.10 and November 2019 top close to 75.70 will be the bull’s favorites.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.25%
|Today daily open
|74.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.5
|Daily SMA50
|75.02
|Daily SMA100
|74.39
|Daily SMA200
|74.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.18
|Previous Daily Low
|74.43
|Previous Weekly High
|75.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.43
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
