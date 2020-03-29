AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Heavy below 21-day SMA

- AUD/JPY remains on the back foot, stays below 21-day SMA.
- 10-day SMA remains as the near-term key support.
- Bullish MACD questions sellers.
While portraying another failure to cross 21-day SMA, AUD/JPY drops to 66.02 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair slips below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its December 2019 to March 2020 fall.
That said, the quote currently declines towards a 10-day SMA level of 65.30. However, bullish MACD conditions are keeping buyers hopeful.
Should there be a clear break below 65.30, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 63.78 and 62.40/35 can please the bears.
On the upside, a daily closing beyond a 21-day SMA level of 67.00 could trigger the pair’s run-up to 68.20 comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement.
However, March 09 high near 69.00 could check the buyers afterward, if not then 70.00 and 50-day SMA near 70.60 could gain the bulls’ attention.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96%
|Today daily open
|66.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.95
|Daily SMA50
|70.96
|Daily SMA100
|72.95
|Daily SMA200
|73.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.94
|Previous Daily Low
|65.49
|Previous Weekly High
|67.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.93
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.67
