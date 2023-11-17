AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Friday's bullish close looking for a rebound into 98.00

- The AUD/JPY saw a late break higher in Friday's broad-market sentiment recovery.
- The Aussie is catching a bounce from the 200-hour SMA and a rising trendline.
- The technicals are leaning bullish with more upside on the cards, but headwinds remain.
The AUD/JPY snuck over the 97.50 level just ahead of the Friday closing bell, trying to claw back some of the midweek's losses after the pair tumbled from a Wednesday peak of 98.66.
The AUD/JPY closed out the trading week with some gains, up nearly 1.2% from Monday's opening bids near 96.40, but the back half of the week was marred by a 1.75% decline that only saw a minor paring back in late Friday trading.
With the Aussie (AUD) bouncing off a technical confluence of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a rising trendline drawn from late October's swing low into 94.25, the pair is set for a bullish continuation as long as broad-market fundamentals keep risk appetite on the high side.
Daily candlesticks are flashing warning signs that the current bullish push could be running out of gas.
The AUD/JPY is at risk of getting pulled back towards the 50-day SMA near 95.50, and long-term technical support is far below current price action at the 200-day SMA rising from 93.00.
November's rise out of October's consolidation phase could face a near-term bearish breakdown, with the last swing low into the 96.00 handle acting as the immediate support level for bears to beat.
AUD/JPY Hourly Chart
AUD/JPY Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|97.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.26
|Daily SMA50
|95.53
|Daily SMA100
|94.99
|Daily SMA200
|93.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.66
|Previous Daily Low
|97.24
|Previous Weekly High
|97.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.04
|Previous Monthly High
|96.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.75
