AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases towards 200-HMA inside weekly rising channel, eyes Aussie Q4 GDP

- AUD/JPY catches a breather during the week’s recovery moves.
- MACD teases bears but needs validation from the stated channel.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels will probe buyers outside the bullish pattern.
AUD/JPY fades the early week's corrective pullback while stepping back to 83.43, despite keeping the bullish chart formation, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote eases from the upper line of the weekly ascending trend channel ahead of the fourth-quarter (Q4) Australia GDP data.
Read: Australian GDP Preview: Prospects for a sustained economic recovery
Given the cautious sentiment ahead of the key data, coupled with not upbeat expectations from GDP, AUD/JPY may extend the pullback moves towards the 200-HMA level of 83.18.
Also supporting the hopes of further weakness could be the MACD conditions that seem to tease bears.
However, AUD/JPY sellers are less likely to turn serious until witnessing an hourly close below the support line of the stated channel, at 82.95 now, which in turn should challenge the weekly bottom surrounding 82.00.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the channel’s resistance line, currently around 83.70, will have to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February 25-26 downside, around 83.85, before recalling the AUD/JPY buyers.
Following that, the multi-month top posted in February around the 85.00 threshold will be the key to watch.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|82.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.85
|Daily SMA50
|80.6
|Daily SMA100
|78.38
|Daily SMA200
|76.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.13
|Previous Daily Low
|82.12
|Previous Weekly High
|84.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|82
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.39
