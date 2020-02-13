AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci, short-term supportline to challenge recent pullback

- AUD/JPY pauses the latest declines while staying between the key technical levels.
- An eight-day-old rising trend line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limits immediate downside.
- 21-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement challenges the short-term buyers.
AUD/JPY consolidates the latest losses to 73.80 by the press time of the early Asian session on Friday. The pair previously pulled back from 21-day SMA. Even so, it still trades above short-term support line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from October to December 2019.
However, bullish MACD increases the odds for the pair’s further recovery towards the monthly high surrounding 74.40 if it successfully clears 21-day SMA and 50% of Fibonacci retracement, respectively around 74.00 and 74.15.
During the pair’s rise past-74.40, 50-day SMA around 74.85 and 75.00 round-figure will be on the buyers’ radars.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 73.60/55 support confluence can drag it to 73.00 ahead of highlighting the January 31 bottom of 72.44 for sellers.
If AUD/JPY prices keep trading southwards below 72.40, October 2019 trough around 71.70 could lure the bears.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|74.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.15
|Daily SMA50
|74.88
|Daily SMA100
|74.38
|Daily SMA200
|74.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|73.69
|Previous Weekly High
|74.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.02
