AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 21-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci guard immediate upside

- AUD/JPY remains on the back foot despite being above 10-day SMA.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond short-term SMA favor buyers.
AUD/JPY declines to 66.00 amid the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair remains below a confluence of 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of its one-month declines from February 19, 2020.
However, bullish MACD and sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA increases the odds for the pair to keep the strength, which in turn raises hopes for the buyers’ entry beyond 67.10/20 resistance confluence.
In that case, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 68.95/69.00 will be on the bulls’ radar ahead of 70.00 psychological magnet,
On the contrary, the pair’s daily closing below the 10-day SMA level of 64.90 can extend the weakness towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 63.35.
However, the bears may remain cautious unless the quote slips below 62.40/35 support area that holds the key to the sub-60.00 mark.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|66.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.43
|Daily SMA50
|71.34
|Daily SMA100
|73.12
|Daily SMA200
|73.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.7
|Previous Daily Low
|65.93
|Previous Weekly High
|66.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.9
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|67.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breath around 0.6050 despite US dollar weakness
AUD/USD defies the previous five-day rise, also stepping back from an eight-day top, while taking rounds to 0.6050/55 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The economic calendar is light in Asia, US data, House votes on the US COVID-19 Bill will be the key.
USD/JPY nears 109.00 despite a better market mood
The market continues gyrating around the sentiment towards the dollar. Given that market players chose to sell the dollar, USD/JPY edged lower despite rallying Wall Street.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region
Gold reversed an early dip to sub-$1600 levels and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1629-30 region during the early North-American session.
WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day
After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday.