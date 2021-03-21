AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-SMA tests sellers cheering seven-week-old support break

- AUD/JPY struggles to fill the downside gap at the weekly open.
- Bearish MACD, clear break of the key trend line support, now resistance, direct sellers toward 200-SMA.
- Bulls need to cross 84.70 to retake the controls.
AUD/JPY consolidates recent losses around 83.85 following its drop to the two-week low at the week’s start. In doing so, the quote manages to bounce off 100-SMA but keeps a downside break of an ascending trend line from January 28.
Considering the bearish MACD and sustained break of the previous key support, AUD/JPY bears are likely rolling up their sleeves for further downside.
As a result, the pair’s further downside towards the 83.00 round-figure can’t be ruled out whereas the 200-SMA level of 82.88 may challenge AUD/JPY sellers afterward.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the immediate resistance line, previous support, around 84.00, requires decisive trading beyond one-month-old falling trend line hurdle, at 84.70 now, to restore bulls’ confidence.
Overall, AUD/JPY looks set to trim early 2021 gains unless the pair defies the latest trend line breakdown.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52%
|Today daily open
|84.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.78
|Daily SMA50
|81.92
|Daily SMA100
|79.71
|Daily SMA200
|77.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.69
|Previous Daily Low
|84.12
|Previous Weekly High
|85.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.11
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
