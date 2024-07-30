AUD/JPY flat lines below 101.00 ahead of Australian CPI and BoJ on Wednesday

AUD/JPY oscillates in a narrow trading band for the third straight day on Tuesday.

Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of Australian CPI and BoJ on Wednesday.

BoJ rate cut bets, a softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven JPY and caps the upside.

The AUD/JPY cross struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains confined in a three-day-old range, well above a three-month low touched last week. Spot prices currently trade around the 100.85 region, nearly unchanged for the day as traders keenly await this week's important macro data and central bank event risks before placing fresh directional bets.

The quarterly Australian consumer inflation report is due for release on Wednesday, which might influence the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next policy move and drive the Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, the official Chinese PMI prints will play a key role in providing some meaningful impetus to the China-proxy Aussie. The focus, however, remains glued to the crucial Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decision, which should determine the near-term trajectory for the AUD/JPY cross.

In the meantime, expectations that the Japanese central bank could hike interest rates again on Wednesday might continue to act as a tailwind for the Japanese Yen (JPY). The bets were reaffirmed by data indicating that core inflation in Tokyo – Japan's national capital – continued its upward trend for the third consecutive month in July. Apart from this, a softer risk tone benefits the JPY's relative safe-haven status and caps the upside for the AUD/JPY cross amid China’s economic woes.

From a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase amid the overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart. Moreover, the lack of any buying interest suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY cross is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for an extension of the recent downtrend.