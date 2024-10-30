AUD/JPY edges lower to near 100.50, upside potential seems possible due to hawkish RBA

- AUD/JPY loses ground after the release of lower-than-expected Australia's third-quarter inflation data.
- The monthly Australian CPI rose by 2.1% YoY in September, against the expected 2.3% and previous 2.7% readings.
- The Japanese Yen may struggle due to increased uncertainty surrounding the BoJ rate-hike intentions, following LDP coalition loss.
AUD/JPY extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 100.50 during the early European hours on Wednesday. This downside of the AUD/JPY cross is attributed to the weaker Australian Dollar (AUD) following lower-than-expected Australia's third-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose just 0.2% quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter, down from 1.0% in the previous quarter and slightly below the anticipated 0.3%. The monthly CPI rose by 2.1% year-over-year in September, coming in below market expectations of 2.3% and down from August's reading of 2.7%.
However, the downside of the AUD could be restrained due to the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) regarding its policy outlook. The Reserve Bank of Australia signaled that the current cash rate of 4.35% is sufficiently restrictive to guide inflation back to the target range of 2%-3% while continuing to support employment. As a result, a rate cut in November appears unlikely.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) may encounter pressure due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) rate-hike intentions, especially after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) coalition lost its parliamentary majority in Sunday’s election.
Japan’s Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa remarked on Tuesday that a weaker Yen could drive up prices via higher import costs, potentially reducing real household income and dampening private consumption if wage growth does not keep pace.
The Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision, scheduled for Thursday, remains a focal point, with nearly 86% of economists surveyed by Reuters anticipating that the central bank will hold rates steady at its October meeting.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.0800 ahead of key German/ EU data
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact above 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The Euro remains vulnerable ahead of key growth data from Germany and the Eurozone, which could ramp up ECB interest-rate cut expectations.
GBP/USD trades cautiously around 1.3000, with eyes on UK Autumn Budget
GBP/USD is on a cautious footing at around 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the UK’s Autumn Budget and the US ADP jobs data and the Q3 advance GDP report due later on Wednesday.
Gold price uptrend remains uninterrupted, fresh record high and counting ahead of US data
Gold price continues scaling new all-time peaks amid US election jitters, Middle East woes. The momentum seems unaffected by elevated US Treasury bond yields and a bullish USD. Traders now look forward to important US macro data before positioning for further gains.
German Q3 GDP Preview: EUR/USD set to decline on worsening Eurozone malaise Premium
The sick man of Europe – that not-so-flattering nickname to Germany's economy has resurfaced. It was first coined in the early 2000s, when the old continent's largest economy struggled with high unemployment, low productivity and ongoing struggles with reunification.
Global meetings under the shadow of the US elections
The sun was shining last week in Washington, DC during the Annual Meetings of the IMF, but the imminent US elections cast a shadow over the meetings of the Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and private sector economists and finance professionals from all around the world who gathered in town.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.