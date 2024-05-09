AUD/JPY advances to near 102.50 despite the fear of Japan’s intervention

- AUD/JPY gains ground as RBA is expected to maintain higher rates for an extended period.
- The fear of Japan’s intervention could limit the advance of the pair.
- Australian Retail Sales (Q1) declined 0.4% in Q1, swinging from the previous quarter’s 0.4% growth.
AUD/JPY continues its winning streak that began on May 2, trading around 102.50 during the European session on Thursday. However, the fear of intervention from the Japanese authorities is expected to cap the AUD/JPY cross's upward movement.
Japan's 10-year government bond yield has surged to around 0.9%, approaching six-month highs in response to the summary of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) April policy meeting. During the meeting, the board acknowledged upside risks to inflation and deliberated scenarios that could necessitate further interest rate hikes. This statement underscored BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's recent remarks hinting at the possibility of multiple rate increases in the upcoming months.
On the AUD front, Australian Retail Sales (QoQ), which measures the volume of goods sold by retailers in Australia, saw a decline of 0.4% in the first quarter of 2024. This represents a reversal from the 0.4% growth observed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) may encounter challenges due to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s less hawkish stance, particularly following the Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) for March, which surged to 3.5%, surpassing the expected reading of 3.4%.
The RBA acknowledged a recent halt in progress toward controlling inflation, maintaining a stance of keeping options open. RBA Governor Michele Bullock emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant regarding inflation risks. Bullock believes that current interest rates are suitably positioned to guide inflation back within its target range of 2-3% by the second half of 2025 and to the midpoint by 2026.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|102.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.79
|Daily SMA50
|99.47
|Daily SMA100
|98.35
|Daily SMA200
|96.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.39
|Previous Daily Low
|101.82
|Previous Weekly High
|105.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.93
|Previous Monthly High
|105.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends weekly decline, approaches 1.0700
EUR/USD grinds lower and nears 1.0700 in European trading hours. The US Dollar takes modest advantage of a mixed sentiment and the absence of relevant macroeconomic news. An uptick in government bond yields provides additional support to the Greenback.
GBP/USD pressures weekly lows ahead of BoE rate decision
GBP/USD challenges weekly lows below 1.2500 as investors await the Bank of England monetary policy announcement. The Boe is widely anticipated to keep the main rate benchmark at 5.25%, with the focus on the Quarterly Inflation Report and Governor Bailey's words.
Gold stable just above $2,300 ahead of a fresh catalyst
Gold price remains little changed for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, trading just above the $2,300 mark. The soft performance of global equities keeps the bright metal afloat as investors hope for directional clues.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
BoE set to leave interest rates unchanged amid increasing expectations of cuts
It's anticipated that the BoE will maintain the benchmark interest rate at 5.25% after its policy meeting today at 11:00 GMT. Alongside the policy rate announcement, the bank will release the Monetary Policy Minutes and the Monetary Policy Report.