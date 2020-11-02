AUD/CHF Price Analysis: Daily bear-extension prospects identified for 1:3 R/R

- AUD/CHF bears lining up for a close below the structure.
- The price action offers the prospects of a downside extension of a daily bearish impulse.
The price of AUD/CHF has made a significant correction of the daily bearish impulse and is ripe for fall below a current 4-hour resistance structure.
The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a 1:3 risk to reward swing-trading setup:
Monthly chart
The price is in the process of a correction which would be expected to extend to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci level on a break below the current support structure.
Daily chart
From a daily perspective, the price is in the throes of a downside extension within a correction of the daily impulse.
4-hour chart
Moving down to the 4-hour time frame where the price action and market structure can be monitored for a high probability trading set up, old support is expected to have turned resistance.
A sell limit here based on a close below the structure offers a 1: 3 risk to reward trading opportunity towards a -0.272% Fibonacci of the larger and dominant correction of the daily impulse.
