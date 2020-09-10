AUD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears monitoring for 4HR 1:4.5 R/R setup

Developing Story
AUD/CAD is in a supply zone on the monthly charts and there is a compelling case for further distribution which gives rise to a short side playbook and near-term swing trading set-up.
The following is a top-down analysis from a monthly, weekly, daily and 4-hour entry perspective.
Monthly chart
As can be seen in the following chart, the price has had rallied for five consecutive months and bulls are cashing-in.
This gives rise to further downside prospects.
Weekly chart
In the weekly chart, there are a series of breaks in the rally which make for interesting downside targets as they have a confluence with the Fibonaccis.
Daily chart
For the meantime, however, there are closer structural supports that need to be achieved first which makes for a Wave 3 set-up to the downside.
4HR chart
The 4-hour chart offers a rising channel formation, or it could have been drawn as a bearish wedge formation - it does not matter.
The point here is that the correction is steep enough and structurally, the price is stalling at a 61.8% Fib retracement and resistance, ripening for the downside extension of the prior bearish impulse and trend.
Price action will be monitored on a 4-hour basis for bearish conditions which meet the criteria for a short entry.
There is, however, still the possibility that the price continues higher to pick up more liquidity at resistance.
The current position is offering in the region of a 1:5 risk to reward.
To be continued....
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
