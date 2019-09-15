Attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities, US to marshal a global response -BBG

- An attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq.
- Responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Weekend events were centred around the energy market following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq.
Bloomberg news writes that the responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who say they used a swarm of drones to inflict great damage, "which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing, corresponding to 6% of world supply, is a blow to one of the main arteries of the global economy. The Trump administration should use the United Nations General Assembly this week in New York to marshal a global response."
"In geopolitical terms, it might not make much difference: The Houthis and Iraq’s militias are both proxies for Iran, which supplies them with money and materiel, including weapons capable of striking deep into Saudi territory. The Islamic Republic denies any role in the attacks, but it has a long history of using proxies and cutouts to attack its regional rivals. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has put the blame squarely on Iran, adding that there “is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”"
"The Trump administration should act swiftly to present proof of Iran’s culpability before the international community, and press for a unified response, especially from the other major world powers: China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain."
In word and deed, they should put Tehran on notice that its behavior will no longer be tolerated.
The General Assembly this week provides the perfect platform from which to do this. A resolution from the Security Council condemning Iran’s actions would be a good start. The other signatories should also reimpose economic sanctions on the regime, and be prepared to join a U.S.-led naval force protecting the Persian Gulf.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: traders set to position ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair moderated its advance on Friday, compliments to stronger-than-expected US data, finishing the week anyway with gains around 1.1070. Better-than-expected US data released Friday brought relief to USD bulls.
GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.
USD/JPY: further gains depending on risk-related sentiment
The USD/JPY pair settled above the 108.00 level for the first time since late July, closing substantially higher for a third consecutive week. Demand for the safe-haven yen continued to be undermined.
Gold: Down for third straight week, on the defensive ahead of the Fed
Gold is set to end lower for the third straight week and will likely remain on the defensive in the run-up to Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. A dovish surprise will likely put a strong bid under the yellow metal.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.