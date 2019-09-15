Attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities, US to marshal a global response -BBG

An attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq.

Bloomberg news writes that the responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who say they used a swarm of drones to inflict great damage, "which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing, corresponding to 6% of world supply, is a blow to one of the main arteries of the global economy. The Trump administration should use the United Nations General Assembly this week in New York to marshal a global response."