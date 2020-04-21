ASX 200 Index: Bears taking on a key support level as energy sector slides

- ASX 200 Index is held up at a 5310 level as a prior support and resistance zone.
- Oil and energy sector is weighing while Virgin goes into administration.
The benchmark S&P/ASX200 (^AXJO) is soft in Tuesday's trade on the news that Virgin Australia (VAH.AX) volunteered for administration while the price of black gold's May contract falls into record negative territory, ending -$37.63 – below zero.
For the first time in history, oil fell into negative territory, weighing on risk sentiment on Wall Street as investors get set for a series of corporate earnings that will factor in the COVID-19 lockdown figures. This led the US benchmarks to fall with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 592 points, or 2.4%, to close around 23,650 while the S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to 2,823. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower by around 1% at 8,561.
ASX 200 Index energy and airliners down
The ASX200 finished Monday 2.45 per cent lower and is shedding more on Tuesday. Virgin Australia announced it was entering voluntary administration this morning failing to secure a rescue package from the Australian government. The air carrier, however, had already been struggling with a long-term A$5bn (£2.55bn; $3.17bn) debt prior to the air travel ban. Shares had been suspended in the firm for the past fortnight as it struggled to find a survival plan. The airline is now seeking new buyers and investors.
Virgin Australia chief executive Paul Scurrah was explaining: "Our decision today is about securing the future of the Virgin Australia Group and emerging on the other side of the Covid-19 crisis."
"Australia needs a second airline and we are determined to keep flying."
Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic is also in seek of a bailout from the UK government. Sir Richard Branson - whose Virgin group is a part-owner of Virgin Australia - has offered a Caribbean island as collateral.
Elsewhere, the energy and oil stocks are down with Beach Energy losing -0.75% at the time of writing, Oil Search Limited - 1.13% Whitehaven Coal Limited -2.51% at the time of writing.
ASX 200 Index capped by 38.2% Fibo
The ASX 200 is losing its grip of the 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470). 5645 comes as the next resistance structure through it. To the downside, 5310 is a prior support and resistance zone that is holding up the downside correction. On a follow-through, bulls will look for the 5090s support structure to hold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.