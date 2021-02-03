AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock News: Oxford Vaccine Group provides update on corona virus variants

Reuters reporting that Oxford Vaccine Group Chief Pollard says Autumn is the timeline for having new vaccines against variants available for use.

Markets, investors and the general public have been keeping a close eye on recent developments in the fight against new strains of the Covid-19 virus.

Market reaction

AstraZeneca shares are trading 0.6% higher in Wednesdays pre-market at $50.36.

