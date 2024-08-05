Asian stocks tumble with Nikkei 225 falling by 8%, tracking Wall Street’s losses

- Asian equities declined as investors worried about a potential US recession, and moved to offload risk assets.
- Equities fall as central banks adjust monetary policy and concerns grow about a potential hard landing for the US economy.
- The Nikkei 225 Index fell to seven-month lows as investors contended with the possibility of higher interest rates in Japan.
Asian equities declined on Monday, reflecting the losses on Wall Street from Friday, which were driven by worries about a potential US recession and underwhelming earnings from major tech companies. The rapid adjustment of central banks' monetary policies and growing concerns about a hard landing for the US economy are contributing to the swift equity declines. This situation is tied to weaker US job market data and a larger-than-expected contraction in factory activity, as shown by last week's ISM Manufacturing PMI.
US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 114K in July from the previous month of 179K (revised down from 206K). This figure came in weaker than the expectation of 175K, data showed on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Unemployment Rate rose to the highest level since November 2021, coming in at 4.3% in July from 4.1% in June. Additionally, the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) tumbled to an eight-month low of 46.8 in July.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell by up to 8% to approximately 33,000, reaching seven-month lows as investors contended with the possibility of higher interest rates in Japan. Additionally, domestic shares were pressured by a significant rise in the Japanese Yen, which negatively impacted the profit outlook for Japan’s export-driven industries.
India’s NIFTY 50 declined by 1.81% to around 24,250, while the Sensex fell 1.91% to near 79,400, with small-cap and mid-cap indexes dropping over 2% each. Despite this drop, Indian markets have shown relative resilience compared to other Asian and emerging markets, thanks to strong domestic economic fundamentals. While Indian stocks performed somewhat better, the rupee hit a record low, and bond yields fell to their lowest level in two years.
The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.40% to around 2,890, and the Shenzhen Component fell 0.45% to 8,515, marking the third consecutive session of declines for mainland stocks. Despite this, data showed that China’s services sector grew more than anticipated in July, driven by strong demand both domestically and internationally.
AsianStocks FAQs
Asia contributes around 70% of global economic growth and hosts several key stock market indices. Among the region’s developed economies, the Japanese Nikkei – which represents 225 companies on the Tokyo stock exchange – and the South Korean Kospi stand out. China has three important indices: the Hong Kong Hang Seng, the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Composite. As a big emerging economy, Indian equities are also catching the attention of investors, who increasingly invest in companies in the Sensex and Nifty indices.
Asia’s main economies are different, and each has specific sectors to pay attention to. Technology companies dominate in indices in Japan, South Korea, and increasingly, China. Financial services are leading stock markets such as Hong Kong or Singapore, considered key hubs for the sector. Manufacturing is also big in China and Japan, with a strong focus on automobile production or electronics. The growing middle class in countries like China and India is also giving more and more prominence to companies focused on retail and e-commerce.
Many different factors drive Asian stock market indices, but the main factor behind their performance is the aggregate results of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual earnings reports. The economic fundamentals of each country, as well as their central bank decisions or their government’s fiscal policies, are also important factors. More broadly, political stability, technological progress or the rule of law can also impact equity markets. The performance of US equity indices is also a factor as, more often than not, Asian markets take the lead from Wall Street stocks overnight. Finally, the broader risk sentiment in markets also plays a role as equities are considered a risky investment compared to other investment options such as fixed-income securities.
Investing in equities is risky by itself, but investing in Asian stocks comes along with region-specific risks to be taken into account. Asian countries have a wide range of political systems, from full democracies to dictatorships, so their political stability, transparency, rule of law or corporate governance requirements may diverge considerably. Geopolitical events such as trade disputes or territorial conflicts can lead to volatility in stock markets, as can natural disasters. Moreover, currency fluctuations can also have an impact on the valuation of Asian stock markets. This is particularly true in export-oriented economies, which tend to suffer from a stronger currency and benefit from a weaker one as their products become cheaper abroad.
