Asian stocks follow the footsteps of Wall Street

- Coronavirus continues to dent the global trade sentiment following the surge in numbers from the ex-China Asian economies.
- MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.60%.
- Global PMIs are in focus while updates concerning the epidemic will the key to follow.
With the coronavirus spreading outside China, global risk-tone turned heavier during the Asian session on Friday. Among the latest major victims outside Bejing are Japan, South Korea and Singapore that threatened trade sentiment off-late.
While portraying the same, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rise drop 0.60% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI lose 0.12% by the press time. Further, Malaysia’s Jakarta Composite declines 0.60% with South Korea’s KOSPI losing more than 1.12% to 2,170 by the time of writing. Moving on, the Indian markets are off but Chinese benchmarks register mixed moves as Commerce Ministry of the dragon nation reiterated the readiness to counter the epidemic.
Global Times cited the US military’s step-back from South Korea whereas Reuters said, “the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated losses for Asian airlines alone could amount to almost $28 billion this year, with most of that in China.”
The risk-off pushed gold further upwards to refresh seven-year highs whereas USD/JPY stepped back from further advances despite mixed figures from Japanese PMI and inflation data.
The US 10-year treasury yields slip below 1.50% while that of 30-year revisited September 2019 low. The same also negatively affected Crude that was previously questioning the four-week top. It’s worth mentioning that Wall Street benchmarks registered noticeable losses by the end of their Thursday's trading session.
Looking forward, the preliminary activity numbers from the Eurozone and the US will be observed to gauge the impact of the deadly coronavirus on the global powerhouses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD clings to 1.08 amid coronavirus fears, ahead of critical eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, just above the 34-month lows as coronavirus fears dampen the market mood. EZ PMIs for February are set to decline on almost all measures.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, consolidating above the new 2020 lows it hit on Thursday. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
