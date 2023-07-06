Asian stocks drop as S&P500 Futures slide to 4,470, US Treasury bond yields refresh three-month high

- Market sentiment worsens as China-linked fears escalate, economic slowdown looms.
- S&P500 Futures drop for third consecutive day after Wall Street’s downbeat close.
- US 10-year, two-year Treasury bond yields cheer hawkish Fed Minutes, market’s rush towards risk-safety by refreshing multi-day top.
- Asian equities also portray risk-off mood led by Hang Seng’s 3.25% intraday loss.
The risk profile remains downbeat during early Thursday as market players sense an economic slowdown amid softer statistics from top-tier economies and due to geopolitical tensions. Adding strength to the sour sentiment are hawkish concerns of the leading central banks.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures dropped for the third consecutive day to 4,4712, down 0.30% intraday, whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields jump to a fresh three-month high of around 3.96% and 4.97% in that order.
Additionally, the MSCI’s index of the Asia-Pacific shares, ex-Japan, extends the previous day’s pullback from a two-week high, down 1.60% intraday by the press time of early Thursday in Europe.
Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY) refresh the weekly high with a four-day uptrend while prices of the Gold and the WTI crude oil decline due to the risk aversion.
It should be noted that Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 1.50% in a day while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gains major attention by declining nearly 3.5% intraday at the latest. In doing so, the equities in Hong Kong fail to justify the Chinese influx of funds amid fears of a recession in Beijing.
That said, a jump in Chinese investor buying Hong Kong and Macau wealth products join pessimism about China’s top-tier housing players like Shimao Group, as well as the government-backed Sino-Ocean Group, to amplify economic fears about the world’s biggest industrial player China.
Elsewhere, tit-for-tat trade war measures by the US and China join the hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the June meeting to weigh on the sentiment.
It’s worth noting that downbeat US Factory Orders failed to push back the market’s hawkish Fed bets surrounding a 0.25% rate hike in July. On the same line, softer statistics from Europe and the UK also couldn’t tame expectations of witnessing “higher for longer rates” at the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).
With this, stocks in China, Australia and New Zealand see the red whereas equities from Indonesia and India struggle to fight back the bears. It should be observed that Australia’s upbeat trade numbers for May allowed Aussie equity sellers to take a breather.
Looking ahead, today’s US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change for June, as well as China headlines and recession woes, will be crucial for clear market directions. Additionally, a likely deterioration in the Eurozone Retail Sales for May should also be watched carefully for extra guidance.
Also read: Forex Today: US Dollar shows positive signs, attention turns to US labor market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with weekly low near 1.0850, Eurozone Retail Sales, US employment/PMI data eyed
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around the weekly low as it bounces off 1.0842 to 1.0850 amid very early Thursday morning in Europe. The Euro pair prepares for the top-tier statistics from Eurozone and the United States.
GBP/USD oscillates in a range around 1.2700 mark, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Friday. Bets for more Fed rate hikes, a softer risk tone underpins the USD and caps the pair. Looming recession risks act as a headwind for the GBP and favours bearish traders.
Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt to regain the $1,920 barrier in Thursday’s trading so far. The risk-off market mood combined with expectations of more US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening support the US Dollar while US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-month highs heading into a slew of critical US employment data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.