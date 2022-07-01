Asian Stock Market: Tumbles on firmer recovery in DXY, oil records first monthly decline

- Asian equities have tumbled amid a strong rebound in DXY ahead of US ISM PMI.
- Oil prices have recorded their first monthly loss after a spell of six monthly gains.
- Chinese equities have displayed less underperformance on the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
Markets in the Asian domain have witnessed a steep fall as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded formerly in the Asian session after a sheer downside move on Thursday. The DXY tumbled after failing to recapture a 19-year high at 105.79. However, a decent recovery in the asset has driven it to near the critical resistance of 105.00.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 tumbles 1.86%, China A50 eased 0.67%, Hang Send slipped 0.62%, and Nifty50 surrendered 1.44%.
Chinese equities have fallen less in proportion to other indices amid the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI). The economic data has landed at 51.7, higher than the estimates and the former release of 50.1 and 48.1 respectively. A higher-than-expected economic data indicate that the production activities are operating at a decent pace and the aggregate demand for the manufactured products is advancing firmly.
On the oil front, escalating recession fears have overshadowed the supply worries again. The black gold has recorded monthly losses for the first time after a spell of six monthly gains. Western central banks have ridiculously trimmed their demand forecasts amid advancing price pressures. The households in the western countries are facing the consequences of a real income shock. Higher price pressures have lowered their ‘paychecks’ and henceforth the overall spending quantity-wise.
For further guidance, the US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) PMI data will be of utmost importance. As per the preliminary estimates of 55 vs. 56.1 previously reported, an underperformance is expected by the market participants.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26405.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26405.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26847.23
|Daily SMA50
|26790.37
|Daily SMA100
|26826.45
|Daily SMA200
|27716.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26617.92
|Previous Daily Low
|26158.98
|Previous Weekly High
|26912.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|25718.18
|Previous Monthly High
|28398.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|25595.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26334.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26442.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26170.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25935.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25711.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26629.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26853.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27088.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
