Asian Stock Market: Shanghai dives as China inflation misses estimates, risk-off solidifies, oil juggles

- The risk-off mood ahead of US inflation is keeping Asian indices on the tenterhooks.
- Softer-than-anticipated China inflation numbers have impacted Chinese equities heavily.
- Japanese investors are highly focused for the novel leadership of the BoJ for further cues.
Markets in the Asian domain are demonstrating weakness considering the risk-off market mood propelled ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, scheduled for Tuesday. S&P500 futures are facing immense pressure as investors are worried that more interest rate hikes by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell in his battle against stubborn inflation. The 500-US stocks basket futures have reported a sell-off in the past two trading sessions and more losses are in pipeline considered the current move.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.25%, ChinaA50 dropped 0.63%, Hang Seng plunged 1.80%, and Nifty50 surrendered 0.36%.
The expression of deflation from China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Jan) report has impacted equities dramatically. The annual inflation data has landed at 2.1%, between the consensus of 2.2% and the prior release of 1.8%. The monthly inflation figure has shown a deflation of 0.8% against an expansion in the inflationary pressures by 0.7%.
Meanwhile, China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) has shown a deflation of 0.8% higher than the projections of 0.5% and the former release of 0.7%. It indicates that producers are heavily cutting prices of goods and services at factory gates due to weak demand by the households.
This might compel the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the Chinese authorities to fuel helicopter money to support the economy, which is still recovering from the rollback of pandemic curbs.
Japanese stocks are mildly positive as investors are gearing up for novel Bank of Japan (BoJ) leadership after a long period of service by current Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Japan’s government might reveal the new nomination for BoJ Governor on Feb 14.
The oil price is juggling above the critical support of $77.50 after a softer China inflation data. An absence in consumer spending recovery despite the lifting of the pandemic controls is indicating that investors need to wait more than anticipated as the economy will take sufficient time in achieving pre-pandemic growth levels.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27581.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27581.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27145.72
|Daily SMA50
|26933.26
|Daily SMA100
|27170.26
|Daily SMA200
|27250.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27733.79
|Previous Daily Low
|27511.62
|Previous Weekly High
|27766.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|27191.99
|Previous Monthly High
|27619.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|25549.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27648.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27596.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27483.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27386.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27261.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27706.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27831.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27928.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP
The GBP/USD pair has surrendered the round-level support of 1.2100 in the Asian session. The Cable has witnessed selling pressure and has lost half of the gains added on Thursday.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data Premium
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
UK GDP Preview: Growth to stagnate but recession narrowly averted Premium
The optimism is already in the air that the United Kingdom (UK) economy has probably dodged a recession in 2022, which has provided some respite to the Pound Sterling bulls. But will it be enough?