- Equities in Asia-Pacific zone track Wall Street’s losses amid sluggish markets.
- Strong US inflation, fears of fallout from Russia-Ukraine war and China’s struggle with COVID-19 weigh on sentiment.
- Inflation expectations eased in Australia, rose in New Zealand, BOJ Opinion Summary favor easy money policies.
- India CPI, US PPI will be eyed for fresh impulse.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region remain downbeat as traders struggle to overcome fears of inflation and coronavirus amid a sluggish session during early Thursday.
While portraying the mood, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan drops 1.4% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 print 1.25% intraday loss by the press time.
Worries over inflation bolstered after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data crossed softer forecasts for April, published the previous day. That said, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 8.3% YoY versus 8.1% expected and 8.5% prior. More importantly, the CPI ex Food & Energy, better known as Core CPI, crossed 6.0% forecasts with 6.2% annual figures, versus 6.5% previous readouts.
Following the data, during early Thursday in Asia, the previously hawkish Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard mentioned that he ''won't emphasize single inflation report too much but inflation is more persistent than many have thought.''
It should be observed that contrasting signals concerning the covid conditions in China and the policymakers’ readiness for more measures to uplift the world’s second-largest economy fail to recall buyers from Beijing. The same weighs on the stocks in Australia and New Zealand. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations dropped more than forecast in May while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) inflation expectations for the second quarter (Q2) rose to 3.28% versus 3.27% prior.
Elsewhere, Indonesia retail sales came out weak for March and drown IDX Composite. On the same line is South Korea’s KOSPI which prints 0.80% intraday loss by the press time as China, South Korea and Japan quote fears from the Ukraine-Russia war.
On a broader front, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.4 basis points (bps) to 2.92%, around a two-week low by the press time. In doing so, the benchmark bond coupon drops for the fourth consecutive day, bracing for the first negative week in 10. Elsewhere, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% intraday gains, in contrast to Wall Street’s losses.
Moving on, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will precede weekly prints of the US Jobless Claims and monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) to decorate today’s calendar but major attention will be given to the qualitative catalysts, like Brexit, covid and geopolitics, for clear directions.
Read: S&P 500 Futures rebound from yearly low, yields eye first weekly loss in 10 amid mixed clues
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attacks 1.2200 ahead of UK Q1 GDP
GBP/USD is testing 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low ahead of the key UK data. The UK GDP QoQ rate is expected to ease from 1.3% to 1.0% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
EUR/USD struggles to overstep 50-EMA, hopes of fresh five-year low renew
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a minor rebound after printing a low of 1.0507 in the Asian session. The asset is oscillating in a broader range of 1.0483-1.0642 since April 28 after witnessing a sheer downside move from 1.0936 on April 21.
Gold: For how long can the 200-DMA support hold? Premium
Gold Price is clinging onto the recent recovering gains, as bull-bear tug-of-war persists, as investors assess the implications of hotter than expected US inflation data. Daily technical setup continues to point to the downside for XAU/USD.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
UK GDP Preview: BOE’s R-word to overshadow a mild expansion Premium
The UK economy expanded by 1.3% in the final three months of 2021, as it overcame the Omicron covid variant-blow. In the first quarter of 2022, the world has been reeling from a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, with the British economy likely to be the worst-hit amid a trade shock.