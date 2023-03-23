Asian Stock Market: Displays subdued response to potential credit tightening from US banks

- Asian stocks are demonstrating a subdued performance amid mixed responses toward Fed policy.
- Fed’s battle against inflation continues as it won’t cut rates this year and also claims one more rate hike.
- Oil prices are aiming to sustain above $70.00 despite a build-up of inventories last week.
Markets in the Asian domain are displaying subdued performance on Thursday as investors are still digesting distinct commentaries from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell while delivering a monetary policy statement.
Asian equities are confused about whether to cheer signals of a rate-hike pause or to outrage on potential credit tightening from US banks to remain cautious after the collapse of three mid-size US banks in one week. Tightening credit conditions from US banks might impact advances to households and businesses. This could also impact the outflow of funds to developing Asian nations.
Fed Powell has continued its heroic battle against persistent inflation claiming that one more rate hike is on cards and the central bank won’t cut rates this year.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 eased 0.27% while ChinaA50 jumped 0.27% and Hang Seng climbed 0.80%. Meanwhile, Nifty50 remains choppy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks vulnerable above 102.00 and is likely to display more downside as safe-haven assets are losing charm led by expectations of a few rate hikes are further required by the Fed to scale US Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 2%.
Japanese stocks are likely to remain on tenterhooks ahead of the inflation data, which will release on Friday. According to the consensus, annual headline CPI is expected to decline to 4.1% from the former release of 4.3%. While the core CPI that strips off oil and food prices is seen higher at 3.4% against the prior release of 3.2%.
On the oil front, oil price is aiming to sustain above $70.00 amid optimism about fewer rate hikes from the Fed. This has receded fears of deep recession but further contraction in economic activities cannot be ruled out. Apart from that, investors have ignored the build-up of oil inventories last week. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a build-up of oil stockpiles by 1.117 million barrels for the week ending March 17.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27255.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27255.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27582.18
|Daily SMA50
|27372.42
|Daily SMA100
|27339.47
|Daily SMA200
|27335.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27610.59
|Previous Daily Low
|27199.22
|Previous Weekly High
|27921.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|26446.43
|Previous Monthly High
|27812.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|26985.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27356.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27453.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27099.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26943.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26687.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27510.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27766.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27922.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
