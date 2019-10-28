Argentina limits individual US Dollar purchases to $200

Argentina's central bank has reportedly adjusted currency controls to limit US Dollar purhcases for individuals to $200 a month, down from the previous limit of $10,000.
Argentina's currency Peso is currently trading at 59.91 per US Dollar.
The nation has elected Peronist Alberto Fernández as its next president with 47.4% of the vote. Fernández defeated incumbent Mauricio Macri and four other candidates on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snapped three-week winning streak
EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting could cap gains.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid calls of EU granting 3-month Brexit extension
With rising calls of the EU’s readiness to announce a three-month Brexit extension, the GBP/USD pair stops recent downside while taking the bids to 1.2825 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Buyers will look for a decisive break of 109.00
With its sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, USD/JPY again confronts 200-day EMA while taking rounds to 108.75 during early Monday. Bullish MACD, repeated attempts to clear key resistance.
Gold: Bulls testing the 1500s resistance
Gold has been on the up of late, however meeting some pretty strong rejection in the 1520s, a barrier much protected by the bears on the way to the grand target. Bears have been testing through the commitments of the bear's influence.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.