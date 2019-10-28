Argentina limits individual US Dollar purchases to $200

Argentina's central bank has reportedly adjusted currency controls to limit US Dollar purhcases for individuals to $200 a month, down from the previous limit of $10,000.

Argentina's currency Peso is currently trading at 59.91 per US Dollar.

The nation has elected Peronist Alberto Fernández as its next president with 47.4% of the vote. Fernández defeated incumbent Mauricio Macri and four other candidates on Sunday, Oct. 27.

