APM Stock Price: Aptorum Group Ltd soars 290% after venturing into infectious diseases

NASDAQ: APM has ended Tuesday's session with a surge of 90% after hitting even higher levels

Aptorum Group launched a new unit focused on an infectious disease liquid biopsy unit.

Venturing into a new field involving the coronavirus implies strong growth for the low-valued company.

When a stock trades at rock-bottom levels, a small spark is all that is needed to trigger a surge. Aptorum Group Ltd nearly quadrupled in value in Tuesday's intense session, closing at $4.76 after already hitting a high of $14.23.

It is set to endure profit-taking on Wednesday and drop toward the $4 mark, yet rise toward the 52-week high of $18.25 cannot be ruled out.

Even after the recent leap, NASDAQ: APM's market capitalization is only $144 million. Can it continue rising?

APM Stock News

Aptorum jumped after announcing the launch of Aptorum Innovations, a subsidiary focused on infectious disease liquid biopsy diagnostics. When speaking of diseases that spread rapidly, SARS-Cov-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – immediately comes to mind.

Indeed, Aptorum has in-licensed exclusive rights to develop novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics (RPIDD) technology with a Singapore-based company called Accelerate Technologies PTE Ltd. The fir is the commercialization arm of the city-state's Agency for Science, Technology, and Research.

The collaboration with a firm backed by Singapore – a country that successfully battled the coronavirus, is inspiring investors.

While several COVID-19 vaccines are at a late stage, there is still room for those specializing in rapid identification of this coronavirus and potentially new ones that could appear in recent years. It is essential to note that the full mitigation of the original SARS disease from 2002-2003 was never fully achieved.

Broader markets are focused on the chaotic presidential debate – which veered away from the virus – yet its prominence is still critical for investors.

