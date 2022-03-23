AMC stock closes up an impressive 15% on Tuesday.

AMC and meme stocks roar back with GME up 30% on Tuesday.

The trend looks set to continue on Wednesday with Gamestop up 15% premarket.

Update: AMC momentum looks set to continue on Wednesday but volatility is certainly a feature. AMC opened up above $19 for a 4% gain but quickly retraced to trade basically flat on the day. But bulls quickly stepped in and pushed the stock 5% higher to $19.20. All this took place in just the first five minutes of trading. Volatility then still a feature of the meme stock space. Fellow meme king GameStop is also displaying some volatility as it looks to also maintain the bullish momentum. GME stock is currently up 12% on Wednesday. Both GME and AMC remain top of the charts on the usual social media sites as retail traders look to established meme stocks. The overall market is not performing as well with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all opening lower.

AMC stock roared back into life on Tuesday as the stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings posted strong gains to eventually close at $18.26. AMC stock reached a high of $18.91 before retracing slightly on the close. It was still an impressive day as traders pushed it and GME back to the top of stock performance charts.

Both stocks also featured heavily on WallStreetBets and other social media sites. Once again much of the talk centered on the potential for a short squeeze. It will be interesting to see if shorts increase or decrease on the back of this move. Our hunch is that shorts will take the opportunity of this most recent spike to add to short positions. With the volume now being so high, the days to cover are much lower as liquidity has increased dramatically. This makes it easier to increase short positions.

Read more GameStop news

AMC Stock News

There was nothing company-specific to really drive Tuesday's price performance. The biggest news came out late on Tuesday by fellow meme stock king GameStop (GME). The news hit that GME CEO Ryan Cohen has bought 100,000 shares through his RC Ventures entity. This news saw GME stock up 15% in Wednesday's premarket. This should keep the momentum going for retail and meme stocks on Wednesday. We expect it to slow down as the week progresses. These are momentum plays, not fundamental investments. AMC CEO Adam Aron continued his bullish commentary taking to Twitter to unveil upcoming movie releases:

Moviegoing was slow in Jan and Feb, but then came The Batman. And now: the floodgates open! 3/25 The Lost City, 4/1 Morbius, 4/8 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 & Ambulance, 4/15 Fantastic Beasts & Father Stu, 4/24 Massive Talent. And then, summer blockbusters start coming over and over !!! pic.twitter.com/9Py9nOg8yw

— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) March 23, 2022

The last set of results for AMC were not too good. A revenue beat arrived, but an EPS loss hit the shares. So revenue will need to grow exceptionally strongly to keep the stock momentum going. It will fall eventually, so just be prepared to get off when it does.

AMC Stock Forecast

This was an impressive move but does not change the bearish picture on the medium to longer-term view. To do that, AMC stock needs to break $21.04. We can see the Ichimoku cloud showing red, indicating a negative trend is still in place. Tuesday's rally takes AMC right up to the Ichimoku resistance, but the trend remains firmly red.

AMC stock chart, daily

Now we have outlined the bearish long-to-medium term picture above. The fundamentals or valuation metrics also dictate a bearish outlook. However, we realize many of you are momentum players. The 15-minute AMC chart below shows the strong double bottom at $13.03 that started this rally. Here the Ichimoku cloud is green, signifying a strong short-term uptrend. The breakout occurred at $17, so AMC needs to hold this to remain bullish on the shorter-term horizon. There is small support at $18.25 based on the volume profile.