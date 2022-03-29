- AMC stock stages a remarkable gain of over 40% on Monday.
- Gold mine investment Hycroft Mining hits pay dirt.
- AMC Entertainment also tops social media mentions on Monday as meme stocks surge.
AMC stock is back, baby. The stock surged on Monday as AMC Entertainment (AMC) investors sent the stock surging on the back of successful investment in Hycroft Mining (HYMC). Hycroft Mining stock surged 80% as it managed to raise badly needed funds, and AMC CEO Adam Aron spoke glowingly about the prospects for further AMC investments.
AMC apes pushed the market cap of the stock ahead by nearly $5 billion on Monday – a $5 billion revaluation on the back of a 22% stake in HYMC stock. HYMC now has a market cap of $248 million after Monday's manic move. 22% of that is worth $50 million, give or take. This investment has doubled in value. Nice work, but investors see fit to push AMC up by 20 times the entire value of HYMC. Ok, that makes sense!
AMC, GameStop (GME), and others are a law unto themselves, as we know only too well, especially when it comes to valuations. This one still takes the biscuit though. Just for clarity, there was not any other news flow from AMC. AMC CEO Adam Aron just spoke bullishly, which is his job.
AMC Stock News: To the moon
Now the above paragraph is probably a bit too cynical. Yes, the bland statistics of the valuations look a little odd, but in truth, we can put a lot of yesterday's stocks market moves down to the pure risk of being back on in a big big way. After all, AMC stock had dropped massively at the start of the year, so a lot of this was retail traders looking at the price and thinking, "This looks cheap," so they piled back in.
Momentum is a powerful tool in trading and a profitable one if used wisely. Short-term trading does not need to concern itself with valuations. This momentum was generated from overselling across all equities: large and small-cap and meme stocks. We then had two powerful cheerleaders. Ryan Cohen stumped for more shares in GameStop, and then AMC CEO Adam Aron gave an interview to Reuters that was bullish. He also appeared on CNBC to discuss the future for more AMC investments. AMC will look to capitalize on this meme craze and seek out other companies it can help with financing.
See Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock news
AMC Stock Forecast: $30 waits in the willows
A small bit of traffic is apparent, and resistance sits at $29.82. $30 is a psychological round number to boot, so take your pick. This level may slow things down, and really after a 40% plus move you would expect it to slow. $34.60 is the next big resistance. Holding above $22.35, the high from March 23, keeps the phase intact. Below and it is back to neutral. Also, look at that massively overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI). The last time AMC's RSI got above 80 was June 2021 when it spiked and then collapsed, so be warned.
AMC stock chart, daily
For shorter moves look to the 15-minute chart below. Most of Monday's volume took place at $26, the point of control. This is the intraday short-term pivot point. Breaking sees a volume gap back to $21.04. Holding above keeps the intraday move bullish.
AMC stock chart,15-minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 10-day highs near 1.1100
EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high near 1.1100 on improving market mood on Tuesday. The shared currency capitalizes on risk flows after Russia announced that they agreed to drastically scale down military activity near Kyiv following the latest round of talks.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3150 area as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3150 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The risk-positive market environment on Russia-Ukraine headlines makes it difficult for the safe-haven dollar to find demand.
Gold slumps below $1,900 on surging US yields
Gold has met fresh selling pressure on Tuesday and has dropped below $1,900. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day as risk flows dominate financial markets on renewed optimism for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day SMA handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000.
Micron (MU) reports earnings after Tuesday close
Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29. Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday. MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.