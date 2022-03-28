- AMC stock surged nearly 30% last week as retail traders pile back in.
- AMC Entertainment and fellow meme stock GME roar back to the top of the wallstreetbets chatroom.
- AMC and GME both look set for more gains on Monday.
AMC stock continues to see more interest on social media on Monday as the stock seeks to build on the strong performance of last week. Not only AMC, but also GameStop (GME) as the meme stock space exhibited strong gains for the last week. While AMC's gain of 28% last week certainly looks impressive, GME stock more than doubled that at 67% up on the week to maintain its meme king status. This week looks set to continue the theme of risk returning, especially in the high-risk meme stock space.
Read more about GameStop here.
AMC Stock News
CEO Adam Aron tweeted over the weekend that more deals are on the way in the meme stock space after the success of the Hycroft Mining (HYMC) deal. AMC entered the world of gold mining with a small investment in Nevada miner Hycroft Mining just two weeks ago. This once small-time gold miner with financial difficulties hit paydirt last week as it managed to raise $139 million via share placing.
I was highly confident that AMC’s skills could quickly “right the ship” at Hycroft (HYMC). We just did! Eric Sprott and AMC invested $56 million. Now we raised a breathtaking $139 million more cash equity! $195 million in total! In only two weeks! Calm seas, smooth sailing ahead. pic.twitter.com/5wsbi1oqHH— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) March 25, 2022
In response, HYMC shares rallied over 20% in after-hours trading. Now Reuters reported that in a phone interview from his limo on the way to the Oscars, Adam Aron said more meme stock deals are possible as the movie chain looks to become an investment vehicle of sorts.
"I'd like to think there will be more third-party external M&A announcements going forward where AMC can reach for the stars and intriguing investments that have potentially attractive returns," Aron told Reuters. "While the Hycroft investment is pretty far from home, it does rely on a core competency of our company to understand balance sheets, raising cash and solving liquidity problems."
The last statement probably hits the nail on the head. Aron has become expertly skilled at tapping into the trend of the moment and endearing himself to retail traders. This has earned him a large following and allowed AMC Entertainment to raise cash from retail investors, which certainly helped AMC to avoid bankruptcy during the pandemic.
AMC Stock Forecast
Starting with the 15-minute chart this time to give us a bit of short-term focus, the $18 level and above is key to hold due to the volume gap underneath. Breaking lower will see a quick move to $16 and below.
AMC stock chart, 15-minute
On the daily chart, we still need to cleanly break above the $21.04 resistance and close above it. Doing that will then open up a move to $26.92. More importantly, it ends the longer-term bearish trend. This may then attract CTA and trend-following funds into the trend's formation or at least stop trend-following sell programs. Now I am bearish on AMC stock from here and am long some puts. I know some of you will not like to read that, but it is a longer-term view. I tend to trade from a fundamental macro backdrop, and I see trouble ahead for the stock market. AMC should hold up in the short term, but longer term I am not as confident. If AMC apes manage to close above the resistance level at $21.04 that I mentioned, then I might close the position.
AMC stock, daily
The author is long puts in AMC and long puts in HYMC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow channel below 1.1000 on Monday. The data from the US showed a small decline in the international trade deficit in February and the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 99.00. Meanwhile, retreating US T-bond yields seem to be capping the dollar's gains for the time being.
GBP/USD extends slide, tests 1.3100
GBP/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure in the early American session and tests 1.3100. Cautious comments from BOE Governor Bailey on rate outlook and the broad-based dollar strength cause the pair to push lower on Monday.
Gold drops to multi-day low, below $1,930 level amid stronger USD
Gold witnessed heavy selling on Monday and reversed the recent gains to a near two-week high. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven XAU/USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, stronger USD added to the intraday selling bias.
How sustainable is the recent crypto spring
Bitcoin price has revealed a massive surge in buying pressure, leading to a significant breakout. This development has allowed plenty of altcoins to trigger an exponential uptrend.
What is the hype around GGPI?
Gores Guggenheim stock (GGPI) is the number one trending stock on Monday morning across various social media sites despite an apparent lack of definitive news flow this morning.