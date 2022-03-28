GameStop Stock News and Forecast: GME surges as Ryan Cohen reaches agreements with BBBY

- GME stock is back on its throne as king of the memes.
- GameStop shares rocketed with strong gains last week.
- GME seeing continued momentum on Monday on social media sites.
GameStop (GME) rocketed back to the top of the performance charts last week with a near 70% gain on the week. Shareholders were buoyed by Ryan Cohen increasing his stake through his investment firm RC Ventures and also by a strong performance and return of equity risk appetites. This may eventually fade, but gains of 70% will not be found in most other asset classes, so the volatility of meme stocks remains hard to beat. The gains available if you can manage to time your entries and exits are beyond compare. That as ever remains the secret sauce to trading profitably and consistently, but the power of retail traders remains in evidence as a force to be reckoned with.
GameStop Stock News
The company did not have a strong amount of newsflow itself, but rather its icon Ryan Cohen did. His RC Ventures investment company increased his stake in GameStop (GME) and so emboldened the retail army to once again follow him. Another retail favorite stock, Bed Bath & Beyond has also been the subject of interest from Ryan Cohen. RC Ventures and Ryan Cohen had purchased a stake of just under 10% in BBBY recently, and last Friday it was announced that Bed Bath & Beyond had named three new independent directors to the board. This is likely to appease Ryan Cohen as he seeks to take an activist role at the retailer. In particular, Ryan Cohen had looked for BBBY to extract more value from the Buy Buy Baby brand.
GameStop saw increased volume across regular shares and options trading in the past week as retail traders rushed in to capitalize on news of Ryan Cohen increasing his stake in the firm.
GameStop Stock Forecast
An impressive rally consumed last week, but so far failure at $160 to $167 resistance means the long-term trend is still negative. Break above here could take it back to test the double top at $250 that started the most recent decline. A double top is a powerful bearish indicator. $127 is key support as the breakout level successfully held on a retest on both Wednesday and Thursday of last week
GME stock chart, daily
The short-term 15-minute chart below shows the importance of $118.59 as support with a huge fall off in volume below. That could mean a sharp move lower to $95.
GME chart, 15-minute
The author is short GME.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
