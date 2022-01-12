AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment trades flat despite broader market rally

- NYSE:AMC gained 0.04% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- December was the best month for the box office since the pandemic started.
- Meme stocks are holding inflated prices as we approach the 1-year anniversary of the Reddit Rebellion.
NYSE:AMC failed to capitalize on a market rebound on Tuesday as the lead meme stock continues to struggle in 2022. Over the past six months, shares of AMC have now dropped by 46.5% following the most recent squeeze in June. On Tuesday, shares of AMC edged higher by 0.04% and closed the trading day at $22.79. It was a nice day of recovery for the broader markets as all three major indices finished higher. The NASDAQ led the way after its recent brutal selloff, as the tech-heavy index gained 1.41% for its second consecutive positive day to start the week.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Unfortunately for AMC Apes, the stock continues to fall despite December of 2021 being the best month for box office ticket sales since the pandemic started. Much of this success was brought on by easing restrictions in most metropolitan areas, as well as the mega-success of the latest Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, it must be discouraging to investors who are waiting for another squeeze, as AMC has shown no indication of being able to return to those previous highs.
AMC stock forecast
We are fast approaching the one-year anniversary of the Reddit rebellion that took the global markets by storm in January of 2021. Of note, AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are still holding a lot of their inflated stock prices, as the two stocks are still up 895% and 553% respectively over the past 52-weeks. The two primary meme stocks have certainly fallen from their all-time highs, but one-year later we still see the stock prices separate from the fundamentals of the company.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.1350 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD spent the early trading hours of the European session in a relatively tight range near 1.1370 but came under modest bearish pressure. The mixed Industrial Production data from the euro area was largely ignored by market participants, who await the December CPI data from the US.
GBP/USD pares daily gains, returns below 1.3650
GBP/USD erased its daily gains and turned flat around 1.3630 during the European session on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground as market participants gear up for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics December inflation report.
Gold flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.