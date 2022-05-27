- NYSE:AMC gained 2.95% during Thursday’s trading session.
- GameStop continues to see short squeeze-like action ahead of its earnings call.
- AMC arguably has a better underlying business than GameStop over the long-term.
NYSE:AMC made it three straight winning days this week as the meme stock continues to climb back from nearly dropping to its 52-week low. On Thursday, shares of AMC added a further 2.95% and closed the trading session at $12.23. The broader markets rallied for a second straight day after the May FOMC meeting minutes revealed the expected rate hike for June. The Dow Jones jumped higher by a further 516 basis points for its fifth straight gain, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ rose by 1.99% and 2.68% respectively during the session.
Once again on Thursday it was GameStop (NYSE:GME) stealing the show as the original meme stock added a further 11.69%. Shares of GameStop are now up by 28.7% during the past five trading sessions, as the stock continues to see short squeeze-like behavior ahead of its earnings call on June 1st. Other meme stocks that have been rising alongside GameStop include Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), and of course, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which rose by 7.43% on Thursday.
AMC stock forecast
Despite GameStop’s stock still trading at outlandish multiples, it can be argued that AMC actually has the better long-term business opportunity. Movie theaters are still attracting guests, and while attendance is still lower than at pre-pandemic levels, the movie industry has proven to be a sustainable one as long as Hollywood continues to roll out blockbusters. Can we say the same for GameStop? The retailer is moving away from video game sales and recently announced both an NFT and crypto wallet, as well as the impending release of its NFT marketplace. At this point, it’s difficult to say that GameStop deserves to be trading at a higher multiple than AMC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
