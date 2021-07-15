AMC Share Price: The bottom falls out as meme stocks hit new lows

- NYSE:AMC dropped 15.04% on Wednesday, as meme stocks took a beating.
- #AMCDay fails to have the same effect as last time, even with Jim Cramer egging it on.
- CEO Adam Aron may have missed an opportunity to pay down debts in order to appease retail investors.
NYSE:AMC’s recent short squeeze is over, it’s about time we made that an official statement. Shares of AMC crashed again on Wednesday, as the meme stock fell by 15.04% and closed the trading day at $33.43. The stock is now down 53% from it's all-time high price of $72.62, which happened just four weeks ago. In the case of the meme stocks, the old saying rings true: the faster the stock rises, the faster it comes crashing down.
Retail investors took to social media earlier this week in an attempt to coordinate another short squeeze. The hashtag #AMCDay was trending on Twitter and Reddit, and the last time this happened, it triggered a massive squeeze into the $60 price range. This time, even controversial CNBC personality Jim Cramer got into the act, when he tweeted “AMC Buyers Hold!”. The encouragement didn’t do much for the stock given its rapid decline over the past couple of sessions, which has led many to believe that this most recent short squeeze iteration has come to an end.
AMC stock forecast
In retrospect, AMC CEO Adam Aron’s refusal to hold a shareholder vote to sell more shares of the company may come back to haunt them in the future. Aron took the side of retail investors and stated that the company would not sell any new shares in 2021, thus avoiding further shareholder dilution. Of course, had AMC raised that capital it would have been able to pay off most of its debts, and the move looks worse this week now that the stock price has been cut in half.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
