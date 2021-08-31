AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC holds $40 and breaks higher

- AMC shares power 6% higher on Monday as apes in charge.
- Bears had tested the key $40 level on Friday but AMC held firm.
- $48 is the next key resistance to accelerate the move higher.
AMC shares popped more than 6% on Monday as the apes rallied after a strong defense of the $40 key support on Friday. AMC stock had looked to be in trouble on Friday as investors and traders took some risk off the table ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting with Fed Chair Powell due to speak. However, Powell gave another masterclass in keeping the market happy, and with risk back on the table stocks pushed higher and AMC went along with the overall trend.
We had identified how important $40 was to AMC as this is where it broke out from. A breakout can retrace but must not break the initial breakout level, or else the bullishness is over. AMC did retrace, which only serves to strengthen the bullish argument.
AMC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$22.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
"To the moon" has been a favourite phrase of the new retail trader and AMC lover and once $48 breaks then certainly AMC should see a pretty decent blast-off. Volume thins out until nearly $60 so the message to apes is clear break $48 and see what happens. Momentum creates momentum especially in meme stocks such as AMC, so any breakout tends to attract fear of missing out traders to the show who serve to accelerate and extend a trend. Not saying it is a good thing but that has always been a feature of markets, it just seems to have increased now that everyone carries a powerful PC in our pockets. We have to trade the environment around us and this is where we are, like it or leave it. Around $60 we would expect the move to slow, as there is plenty of volume up there and so more of an equilibrium zone.
As mentioned, $40 is the key to hold, a break of this level and then it's waiting time until $30 before thinking of getting long again. A word of caution on $30, the volume thins out dramatically below, so if that breaks then the move could be swift to $16.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1820, at the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.