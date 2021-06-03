AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC Stock) up 95%

AMC up 95% on Tuesday: Is there a new way to evaluate the value of meme stocks?
At the close of the US markets on Wednesday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading at US$ 62.55, up by 95%. In after-hours, another 5%+ gain is likely.
he growth in AMC’s price began in earnest last week, with the price rising from US$12.38 to US$26.12. This week has been just as intense, with the previous two day’s booking noteworthy rises of 17% and the 95% mentioned above.
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) also experienced a considerable jump in price over the same time frame, up by 56.5%. As of Wednesday closing, the original meme stock was trading at US$282.24.
What’s driving the AMC price spurt?
While on its way to pre-pandemic patronage, the world largest Cinema company is undoubtedly not inspiring investors purely with its fundamentals. Rather, I suspect that investors are inspired by the recent media reports detailing the phenomenal losses that short sellers are continually racking up.
On 26 and 27 May, it was reported that GME and AMC short sellers lost $618 million and US$754 million on respective days, as the meme stocks rallied. Last week alone, AMC short sellers lost US$1.2 billion. These numbers are incredibly intoxicating for short squeezers.
Short Sellers losing hundreds of millions after AMC stock rally!
Is it just me, or is there more mainstream reporting of the short sellers’ daily losses more frequently?
While I believe there is an uptick, I don’t think these reports were the initial catalyst of the current run-up in price seen in GME and AMC. However, I believe it is spurring meme investors to increase their positions in the stocks and push past the ‘natural’ short squeeze price of the stocks.
If what short squeezers believe will eventuate in the mother of all short squeezes (MOASS), the extra price paid for each stock right now will be immaterial to them. Likewise, if short squeezers can inflict a little more pain on hedge funds along the way, then the cost incurred for another turn of the screw appears to be entirely worth it.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.