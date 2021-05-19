AMC Entertainment Holdings Forecast: AMC struggles to break $14.54 resistance as RSI shows oversold

- AMC shares retreat from strong resistance as Relative Strength Index peaks.
- The entertainment giant's shares still gain for the eighth day in a row.
- AMC benefitting from flows out of Bitcoin back to meme stocks.
AMC shares staged their eighth day of consecutive gains on Tuesday and in the process broke key resistance at $14.54. The shares rallied strongly in the premarket on Tuesday but found the regular session tougher. AMC eventually retreated back below the $14.54 resistance level and closed out the day at $14.03.
Just in case you are not too familiar with the whole GameStop and related meme stock saga, here is a little recap of the story so far from AMC's point of view. AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing it, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic.
AMC stock forecast
AMC announced on Thursday of last week that it had completed the offering of 43 million shares it launched on April 29. AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, "the additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead." During the Q1 results presentation on May 6, the CEO also referred to the new wave of retail investors who had helped save the company. Adam Aron also donated money to a favoured r/WallStreetBets charity, the Dianne Fossey Gorilla Fund. This obviously endeared him further to retail investors who rewarded AMC by pushing the shares through several key resistance levels. The results themselves had not been great with the Earnings Per Share (EPS) loss actually coming in worse than feared but the CEO was positive on the conference call. This started the rally, which was then added to by the fundraising.
AMC share price exploded out of the triangle formation FXStreet had identified. The first breakout target of $12.22 was duly captured and is now the key level to hold for bulls – or should we call them "apes" as they prefer? – consolidation for a time is fine for bulls, so long as this $12.22 level is not breached. A break of this mark would end the bullish move and sentiment.
Tuesday saw gains early on for AMC and it duly pushed through the $14.54 resistance but these gains were not held. Still, not a problem so long as $12.22 is not broken. As mentioned on Tuesday, many traders would have preferred a period of consolidation and price discovery above the $12.22 level before pushing higher. On Monday, we signalled the speed of the move was a concern, and this has been duly noted by both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Both are now in overbought territory. A consolidation phase above $12.22 would allow the lagging RSI and CCI to essentially catch up and stabilize and retreat to more neutral levels.
The target of a triangle breakout is the size of the entry, in this case, a $7.88 range entry. The breakout target is set, therefore, at $19.08. This is also close to the highs seen back in January during the peak GameStop (GME) saga when AMC shares topped out at $20.36.
|Support
|Resistance
|12.22
|14.54
|11.20 triangle breakout
|17.25
|10.74-11.55 9 and 21 day MA
|20.36
|8.95
|6.16 200-day MA
|5.47 consolidation zone
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
