- AMC breaks $50 for the first time since July.
- The entertainment giant surges despite major indices falling on Friday.
- A new advertising campaign kicks off featuring Nicole Kidman.
AMC stock put in a very strong session on Friday, rallying and closing above $50 for the first time since July. The stock has been strong since August 24, when it broke out of its range trading zone and pushed into the $40s. Since then, AMC consolidated and eventually broke the next key resistance at $48, which attracted in more buyers with a Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) effect helping the stock.
This FOMO effect may be written off by many as a new "fad" – or symptomatic of younger retail traders – but momentum has always been followed closely even by seasoned market watchers. Fear of missing out is a human trait. Every day mainstream publications and news channels will carry the biggest stock market winners and losers, this is momentum. Options volume remains high, with calls being nearly 70% of Friday's options volume in AMC up from 68% on Thursday.
Further good news came over the weekend with Disney (DIS) announcing that the rest of its slated film releases for 2021 will debut exclusively in cinema theaters and not online. Disney+ will show the films after a certain exclusive period in cinemas. Streaming is obviously a major threat to cinemas and recent developments from Disney had appeared to indicate that cinema and streaming releases would happen simultaneously. This is surely another positive for AMC in our view.
AMC 15 minute chart
AMC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$25.7 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
The flag breakout we can see below continues perfectly. Breaking $48 was taking time and beginning to make us doubt the move, but the AMC apes got the job done eventually. With option volume increasing and call options being 70% on Friday's volume it looks like the move is set to continue. The Disney news mentioned above is definitely bullish for AMC and Nicole Kidman is now going to be on the case helping to keep the profile high.
The next target is near $60 as the volume is relatively light until that zone. This is the consolidation zone from June. The momentum oscillators are trending higher with price and so confirming the move. AMC needs to hold above $48 and can even retest it and remain bullish.
Bullish above $48, neutral $48 to $40 and bearish below $40. Buy-the-dip zones at $48 and $46 from the 9-day moving average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price is facing selling pressure after its rally to a new all-time high on September 9. The governing technical pattern suggests that SOL is expecting a plunge of 10% toward $142. Further selling pressure could see Solana price slide 25%.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.