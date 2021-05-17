AMC shares remain strong on Friday and in consolidation mode.

AMC army reorganizes over the weekend to push to $14.54 resistance.

$12.22 is the key support to hold for bulls.

AMC shares continued their impressive recent form on Friday, closing up 1.6% at $12.98. Earlier on during Friday's session, AMC looked like it might break through the key $14.54 resistance but came up just short. Monday may see further flows into meme stocks as Bitcoin's struggles continue.

Just in case you are not too familiar with the whole GameStop and related meme stock saga, here is a little recap of the story so far from AMC's point of view. AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing it, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic.

AMC stock forecast

AMC announced on Thursday that it had completed the offering of 43 million shares it launched on April 29. AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, "the additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead." Further, the hashtag #AMCSqueeze trended on Twitter, which seems to have brought in another Redditt-led wave of retail investors.

AMC share price exploded out of the triangle formation FXStreet had identified. The first breakout target of $12.22 was duly captured and is now the ley level to hold for bulls (or should we call them "apes" as they prefer?). Consolidation for a time is fine for bulls so long as this $12.22 level is not breached. The push will then need to arrive to take out $14.54, the high from March 18 and March 15 (well, $14.49, but what is five cents between traders?). A break here, and it is all on for a test of $20, which AMC failed to close above back in the peak GameStop fuelled rally in January. $20.36 was the peak, but AMC never closed above $19.90.

The target of a triangle breakout is the size of the entry, in this case a $7.88 range entry. The breakout target is set therefore at $19.08.

Concern should be flagged by both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) nearing overbought levels. This is due to the suddenness of the move. A period of price consolidation around current levels would see both these indicators retreat.

Support Resistance 12.22 14.54 11.20 triangle breakout 17.25 10.42-10.95 9 and 21 day MA 20.36 8.95 6.11 200-day MA 5.47 consolidation zone

