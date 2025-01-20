"Weekly data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) showed inventories for base metals remaining mixed over the last week. Aluminum weekly stocks fell by 3,694 tons for a twelfth consecutive week to 178,474 tons as of last Friday, the lowest since 23 February 2024. Zinc inventories decreased by 294 tons (-1.4% week-on-week) for a ninth straight week to 21,040 tons (the lowest since 30 December 2022), while lead inventories declined by 1,351 tons for a fifth consecutive week to 43,503 tons at the end of last week. Meanwhile, weekly inventories for copper and nickel rose by 12.9% WoW and 5.2% WoW, respectively."

"The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) numbers released last week showed monthly primary aluminum production in China rising 4.2% YoY to 3.8mt in December 2024 primarily due to the additions from new production capacity in the Northwestern region of Xinjiang. Cumulatively, production rose 4.6% YoY to around 44mt over Jan’24 – Dec’24. In other metals, monthly crude steel production rose 11.8% YoY to 76mt last month. However, cumulative output fell 1.7% YoY to 1,005.1mt in 2024, the lowest in five years as weakness in the property market continues to weigh on steel demand."

LME aluminum ended last week on a strong footing, boosted by signs of economic recovery in China following a series of stimulus measures over the last couple of months. China’s economic data released last Friday showed China’s GDP in 2024 expanded 5%, meeting the government’s target. The final quarter of the year saw growth of 5.4%, which was the fastest pace in six quarters, ING's commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note.

