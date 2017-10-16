All eyes on Sterling this week - Scotiabank

All eyes on Sterling this week - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Sterling had been out-performing.
Key quotes:
"Hawkish comments from BoE Gov Carney last week suggesting that higher rates may be appropriate in the coming month reiterate his previous stance.
Note that Carney and other BoE policymakers are addressing a parliamentary committee tomorrow and that inflation data for Sep will also be released Tue."
"Reports indicating that PM May had made a surprise journey to Brussels to discuss Brexit has helped lift GBP sentiment as the UK government tries to avoid a “no deal” Brexit."
