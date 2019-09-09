All eyes on Brexit and UK GDP today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank highlight the key event risks that will hog the limelight in the day ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Today all eyes remain on Brexit and whether a snap election will be called as UK lawmakers are casting a second vote today.

We will also watch out for the monthly UK GDP estimate for July, giving us a first hint where the economy is moving at the start of Q3. Based on PMIs, we cannot rule out the UK has fallen into a 'technical recession' (i.e. two quarters of GDP contraction).

In the euro area Sentix investor confidence for September is due for release. In August sentiment plunged to the lowest level in five years amid fears about an escalating trade war and we would be surprised to see an increase today amid the growing uncertainty on the global geopolitical stage.”