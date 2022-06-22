- BABA stock falls on Wednesday in Hong Kong.
- Alibaba subsidiary Ant Group is back in the headlines for potential spin-off.
- BABA shares down nearly 2% in early premarket on Wednesday.
Alibaba (BABA) stock is down currently in Wednesday's premarket. This can be partly explained away by the strong performance on Tuesday being partially reversed on a global scale this morning. The continued choppy trading ranges see investors full of optimism one day, only to reverse course and sentiment the next session. BABA stock had rallied 4% on Tuesday.
Also read: Amazon Stock Deep Dive: AMZN price target at $106 with near-term risks offset by long-term growth
Alibaba stock news: New ANT Group IPO?
The sorry tale of ANT Group's botched IPO is once again returning as Bloomberg carried a report that the group is set to apply for a financial holding company license. The report further goes on to state that ANT Group is likely to receive such authorization citing people familiar with the matter. This could set the company up for a renewed IPO.
The initial IPO plan was shelved back in late 2020 after Alibaba CEO Jack Ma appeared to criticize the Chinese leadership in a speech. Last week reports surfaced that the Chinese leadership had approved a plan for Ant Group to IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Chinese state media denied this. So, it appears the trials and tribulations are set to continue.
In the meantime, shareholders are left trying to gauge the direction of their investment. BABA stock has recovered some ground recently but remains down 12% year to date. This is better than the Nasdaq and S&P 500 year-to-date performance and is largely the result of a 20% gain in the past month for BABA stock.
BABA stock forecast
Strong support at $80 has helped initiate the current BABA stock rally. That and some conciliatory commentary between Chinese and US regulators over auditing access and potential delisting concerns. However for now Alibaba remains on the SEC watchlist for potential delisting. With such a noose around its neck, it makes us incredibly wary of investing in the name. Yes, alternative listings in Hong Kong are fungible giving some comfort but the recent earnings meltdown from the US peer Amazon (AMZN) provides another headwind in our view.
$80-to-$120 remains the current range and a break on either side could finally lead to a trend formation and provide a longer-term BABA stock trading view. Or you could just stick with the current well-established downtrend, see the second chart below.
Alibaba (BABA) chart, daily
Alibaba (BABA) chart, weekly
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!