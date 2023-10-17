Share:

AMD has retested a long-term resistance trendline and looks ready to rally.

Traders should focus on the $119 level, which is nearly 12% higher than current price action.

Citi analysts think AMD should benefit from higher notebooks sales in September.

Investors wonder how quickly AMD’s MI300 accelerator chip will ramp up production and sales.





Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the primary semiconductor competitor to Nvidia (NVDA), has seen its stock price set up for at least a 12% rally over the past week as shares have broken through a descending topline and then used it as support. The next target for bulls is $119, which at the current price near $106 would require an approximate 12% leap.

Equity futures are lower early Tuesday as Treasury yields gain for a second straight day. US Retail Sales for September arrived before the market open, showing that the US consumer is not giving up yet. Retails Sales rose 0.7% from August, more than twice the growth rate expected.

“Markets seem to be taking the geopolitical risk session by session at the moment, rather than having any strategic sense of where things are heading," said Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid in a client note. "It feels like we're in a very dangerous and delicate holding pattern for now.”

AMD stock news: Higher demand for Intel-based notebooks is good news for AMD

AMD investors have something to cheer about at the moment as Citi has issued a client note that expects better quarterly results from Intel (INTC) on account of increased demand for notebooks and laptops. During the second quarter, AMD’s Client segment that sources much of its revenue from selling its CPUs and APUs to PC brands and assemblers saw revenue plunge 55% YoY.

Citi analyst Chris Danely called September notebook demand data from Intel "well above expectations,” adding that notebook sales had jumped 7% over August rather than the 2% decline he was expecting. This is good news for AMD as Intel and AMD products are used together in many different PC notebooks at both the higher and lower end of the retail scale.

In a separate client note, Danely and other Citi analysts said that AMD and Intel are the most talked about companies in the semiconductor space right now. While hedge funds have grown interested in Intel’s turnaround story based on its return to foundry manufacturing, AMD has garnered more interest from traders wondering how fast its MI300 accelerator chip will ramp up.

Citi expects the MI300 to bring in $1 billion in revenue in 2024, but many investors the investment bank spoke with were more skeptical that the rollout would work out as fast as planned. Others were concerned that AMD’s Xilinx acquisition was not producing the returns originally anticipated when CEO Lisa Su decided to buy the maker of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) two years ago.

Updated product line unveiled in AMD’s Q2 2023 presentation