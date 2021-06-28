ADBE, CRWD, ICE, PDD, ROKU, SPOT technical analysis [Video]

Adobe ADBE, CrowdStrike CRWD, Intercontinental Exchange ICE, Pinduoduo PDD, Roku ROKU, SpotifySPOT Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: Elliottician is Alessio Barretta
Adobe Inc.,
ADBE: Daily Chart, June 17 2021
We were expecting further upside after a wave iv)
CrowdStrike Inc.,
CRWD: Daily Chart, June 21 2021
we were expecting further upside to continue wave iii)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc
ICE: Daily Chart, June 23 2021
We were expecting another move up to continue wave c) of B
Pinduoduo Inc,
PDD: Daily Chart, June 17 2021
We were expecting a move up to start resuming the trend with wave iii)
Roku Inc.,
ROKU: Daily Chart, June 22 2021
We were expecting an acceleration to the upside in a third of a third
Spotify Inc.,
SPOT: Daily Chart, June 17 2021
We were expecting further upside to develop into wave iii)
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
