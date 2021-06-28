ADBE, CRWD, ICE, PDD, ROKU, SPOT technical analysis [Video]

Adobe ADBE, CrowdStrike CRWD, Intercontinental Exchange ICE, Pinduoduo PDD, Roku ROKU, SpotifySPOT Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: Elliottician is Alessio Barretta

Adobe Inc.,

ADBE: Daily Chart, June 17 2021

We were expecting further upside after a wave iv)

CrowdStrike Inc.,

CRWD: Daily Chart, June 21 2021

we were expecting further upside to continue wave iii)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

ICE: Daily Chart, June 23 2021

We were expecting another move up to continue wave c) of B

Pinduoduo Inc,

PDD: Daily Chart, June 17 2021

We were expecting a move up to start resuming the trend with wave iii)

Roku Inc.,

ROKU: Daily Chart, June 22 2021

We were expecting an acceleration to the upside in a third of a third

Spotify Inc.,

SPOT: Daily Chart, June 17 2021

We were expecting further upside to develop into wave iii)