ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. sets higher lows, shrugging off financial fears

- Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been recovering on America's Thanksgiving holiday.
- The technical picture has improved for the marijuana stock.
- Fears about its financial situation may curb further gains.
Aurora Cannabis Incorporated, which is headquartered in Edmonton and trades at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) has risen on Thursday at and closed at $3.48. American traders were enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday.
Low trading volume may have limited movement in the highly volatile stock and Black Friday may keep volatility at bay as well. Nevertheless, cannabis stocks remain more active than those in other sectors.
Aurora Stock Price Today
With its recent rise, ACB has bottomed out at $3.21, above the previous trough of exactly $3. Technically, the higher low is a bullish sign that may lead to an uptrend. On the other hand, Aurora still trades below the highs close to 4% seen in early November.
The test comes on Black Friday, the last day of the month, which is prone to portfolio adjustments. As long as ACB holds up above $3.21, it maintains a high chance of extending the correction.
The firm's financials remain in focus as its cash burn continues growing. Aurora spent up to C$94.9 million to fund its operations in the third quarter, up 37% from the same period in 2018. The company had around C$152.5 million in cash or equivalents, causing it to cancel the construction of two facilities, including Aurora Sun. These savings may impede further growth adding to the company's woes.
Investing in Marijuana Stocks
On the other hand, Cantor Fitzgerald has reaffirmed its bullish stance on the company, especially when it relates to beating its peers in the pot sector, such as Canopy Growth Coro and Cronos Group. After falling 70% in six months, the analyst expects higher growth for ACB over the competition.
Weed stocks have been extremely volatile of late, owing in part to news related to legalizing marijuana on the federal level in the US. Efforts by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives have met resistance at the Republican-held Senate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD ignores upbeat inflation and retreats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, close to the monthly lows. Euro-zone inflation beat expectations with Core CPI hitting 1.3% YoY. Market movement is slow after the US Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.