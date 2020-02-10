ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis inc licking its wounds from five adverse developments

- Aurora\s stock price is kicking off a new week after a significant sell-off.
- Five reasons are behind ACB's slump, and the stock trades close to the lows.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to a potential bounce.
Aurora Cannabis' stock price is sliding due to the firm's financials – again – but contrary to one of the previous rounds, it fails to receive analyst support.
The drop of the marijuana company's shares is five-fold:
1( CEO exit: The company announced that Terry Booth and would be replaced by Executive Chairman Michael Singer as interim CEO. Booth painted a rosy picture that proved to be a pipedream. Aurora may have a hard time finding the next permanent boss amid its misfortunes.
Significant job cuts: The company has terminated around 500 full-time jobs or around 17% of its total headcount. While Wall Street often cheers cost-cutting exercises that include personnel, the deep reduction is pointing to acting at a lower scale. Indeed, Aurora is scaling down operations in Denmark and South America while focusing on its domestic market in Canada.
Impairment charges: Glen Ibbott, Aurora's Chief Financial Officer, has announced impairment charges of between C$190 to C$225 million in addition to write-downs worth between C$740 to C$775. ACB's stock price has previously suffered from the issue of the debentures, and any financial move scares investors.
Guidance: The Edmonton-based company's guidance for fiscal 2020, after these impairment charges, is to keep expenditures under C$100.That implies a potential loss, according to Andrew Carter, leading the team of analysts at Stifel.
Analysts: Carter has set to price target of C$1 for the firm – and he is not alone. At the time of writing, ACB's stock price is trading at $2.26, and Bill Kirk of MKM sees a slide to $2. Owen Bennett and Ryan Tomkins of Jefferies see potential help coming from Nelson Peltz, a hedge-fund manager. However, most analysts and investors remain pessimistic.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
Examining the four-hour chart of ACB's Canadian-traded stocks, the Relative Strength Index is still above 30 – outside oversold conditions. This implies further falls possible, especially as momentum turned south, and the equity is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
The all-time low of $1.96 is the next level to watch on the downside. Resistance awaits at $2.41, $3.02, and $3.63.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
