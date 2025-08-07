Retirement planning is more than just saving a little money each month. It's a long-term, complex project that involves your future income, taxes, inheritance and, often, your peace of mind.
In this context, calling on the services of a financial advisor can be much more than a convenience, but a real strategy for optimizing your Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), your retirement planning, and your future access to Social Security.
Technical decisions with major implications
IRA accounts, whether Traditional or Roth, offer valuable tax advantages, but also complex rules.
Maximum annual contribution, eligibility criteria, penalties for early withdrawals, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from age 73, or implications in the event of divorce or inheritance. Every decision taken in an IRA can have lasting repercussions.
And when you add to this the optimization of Social Security entitlements, or coordination with other accounts such as a 401(k), you quickly realize that navigating this environment alone can become risky.
A much broader role than investment advice
A good financial advisor doesn't just tell you where to invest your money. He or she acts as a strategic partner, able to :
- Assess your retirement goals: What kind of lifestyle are you aiming for? At what age do you want to stop working? What is your financial life expectancy?
- Define an asset allocation strategy: Adapt your investments to your retirement horizon, risk tolerance and liquidity needs.
- Optimize your withdrawals: Once you're retired, knowing the right order to withdraw funds (Traditional IRA, Roth IRA, taxable accounts...) can significantly reduce your tax bill and extend the life of your savings.
- Maximize your Social Security entitlements: Choosing when to start collecting your benefits can have a significant impact on your lifetime income.
- Reduce your tax burden: Using techniques such as Roth conversion, tax-loss harvesting or charitable giving of RMDs, an advisor can lighten the tax burden of your decisions.
- Accompanying you at key moments: Marriage, divorce, inheritance, career change, illness... These are all events that require a review of your retirement planning.
A guide in the face of uncertainty
One of the greatest enemies of savers? Their own emotions. Market volatility often leads to bad decisions at the worst possible time.
An advisor is a bulwark against these impulses. They help you stay on course, remind you of your long-term objectives, and prevent you from selling in a panic or investing inconsistently.
In fact, numerous studies show that investors who are accompanied by a professional obtain better risk-adjusted returns, and express greater confidence in their financial future.
Some firms like Vanguard and Russell Investments even estimate that the advice of a good professional can add up to 3% to 5% annual performance to a portfolio.
Does everyone need an advisor for retirement planning?
Not necessarily. If you're passionate about finance, have a good grasp of US tax law, keep abreast of regulatory developments and remain cool-headed in any market situation, then you may be able to manage your IRAs on your own.
But for the majority of investors, the support of a professional brings much more than simple technical advice. It's a source of serenity, consistency and lasting optimization.
And contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be a millionaire to benefit from these services. Many financial advisors offer à la carte services, billed by the hour or on a flat-rate basis, accessible from the earliest stages of your saving life.
An advisor can help building a stronger retirement plan
Individual Retirement Accounts are powerful tools, but their full potential is only revealed when they are integrated into a comprehensive, personalized and evolving strategy.
A competent financial advisor helps you build this plan. He or she doesn't sell you a product; he or she accompanies you in a life project, that of retiring with confidence, freedom and security.
So if you're wondering whether it's time to consult a professional, ask yourself this simple question: am I sure I'm making the right choices, or am I making the best of what I think I know?
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
