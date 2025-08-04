After decades of saving, planning and investing for retirement, the time has finally come to tap into your savings. But turning a solid portfolio into a regular income without depleting your capital prematurely is not a task to be taken lightly.

A good retirement plan doesn't stop at accumulation, it must include a suitable withdrawal strategy. Here's how to make your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) last, while making the most of your retirement with the support of your Social Security income.

Understanding the stakes of a good IRA withdrawal plan

Once retired, many Americans' biggest fear isn't a stock market crash or an unexpected medical bill: it's running out of money before the end of their lives.

That's why a disorganized or overly aggressive withdrawal can ruin years of preparation. An effective strategy must meet two often contradictory objectives: Covering your current needs while preserving your capital for the future.

The 4% rule: A starting point, not a law set in stone

The famous "4% rule" recommends withdrawing 4% from your IRA portfolio each year in the first year of retirement, then adjusting this amount in line with inflation.

This simple principle is designed to guarantee you 30 years of income. But beware that if you retire in weak markets, you may need to adjust downwards to avoid depleting your savings too soon.

For example, with a portfolio of $500,000, an initial withdrawal of $20,000 seems reasonable. But if inflation rises or markets fall early in retirement, a steady withdrawal may prove too ambitious.

That's why many advisors recommend using this rule as a benchmark, not an automatic one.

Dynamic strategies: Adapting withdrawals to reality

A dynamic withdrawal strategy involves modulating your withdrawals according to the performance of your IRA investments.

In a good year, you can afford a more generous withdrawal. In difficult times, you reduce your withdrawals. This approach offers greater flexibility than the 4% rule, while ensuring a degree of financial stability.

Some experts go even further. By setting withdrawal "floors" and "ceilings", you can anticipate the unexpected without compromising your standard of living. This method is particularly useful in an uncertain economic environment, where inflation and markets can be volatile.

Smart tax management: The order of withdrawals counts

Not all retirement accounts have the same tax treatment. Withdrawals from a Traditional IRA account are taxed as ordinary income, while those from a Roth IRA are tax-exempt (under certain conditions). Taxable accounts, on the other hand, may offer more favorable treatment via long-term capital gains.

To optimize your tax situation, some experts recommend following a strategic order:

First, withdraw your non-taxable liquid assets (passbooks, savings accounts).

Next, your taxable accounts (brokerage portfolios).

Then your tax-deferred accounts (Traditional IRA, 401(k)).

Finally, tax-exempt accounts (Roth IRA).

This allows you to smooth your taxable income over time, avoid bracket creep and grow your investments tax-free for longer.

Anticipate RMDs and smooth your withdrawals

Starting at age 73, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) become mandatory for Traditional IRA accounts. These forced withdrawals can push you into a higher tax bracket if you haven't anticipated them.

An often-recommended strategy is to make Roth conversions in the years before RMDs, when you're in a lower tax bracket (for example, between your retirement and the start of Social Security benefits).

This allows you to transfer a portion of your savings to a Roth account, potentially paying less tax today than you will tomorrow.

The importance of Social Security in the equation

Your Social Security benefits are a stable, guaranteed income pillar. Delaying their activation can significantly increase your monthly payments.

Every year you wait until age 70 gives you around 8% extra income, according to Bankrate. A valuable bonus for making your capital last.

A good retirement planning plan will combine these benefits with your IRA withdrawals to produce a smooth, tax-optimized "retirement salary".

Securing retirement withdrawals: The "buckets" strategy

The "three buckets" method involves dividing your savings into three compartments:

Short-term (1 to 3 years): Cash or very secure Bonds to cover immediate expenses.

Cash or very secure Bonds to cover immediate expenses. Medium-term (3 to 10 years): Quality Bonds or balanced funds.

Quality Bonds or balanced funds. Long-term (over 10 years): Equities or assets with high growth potential.

This structure enables you to weather stock market storms without having to sell your assets at a loss. You can continue to generate returns over the long term while securing your immediate needs.

A proactive strategy, not a fixed one

Making your IRA last depends not only on the amount you save, but also on the decisions you make after you retire.

By combining tax-smart withdrawals, flexible planning, anticipation of RMDs and good coordination with your Social Security income, you maximize your chances of enjoying a comfortable retirement with no unpleasant surprises.

Take the time to review your plan each year, taking into account changes in your health, your projects and tax laws.

Above all, don't hesitate to consult a financial or tax advisor to build a tailor-made strategy. Because living well in retirement also means having the peace of mind of knowing you have a solid plan.